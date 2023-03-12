Cooler March Weather Continues

Despite the official start of spring being a little over a week away, the next couple of days will feel more like winter with below average temperatures.

Following the precipitation Saturday evening, Northwesterly winds will help usher in cool air that will linger across the region for a few days. Sunday will start off cloudy with patchy fog possible before some sunshine breaks out during the afternoon. High temperatures will only rise into the low 40′s, with a stiff breeze making feel even cooler. Monday will be 10-15 degrees below average, with high temps staying in the mid to upper 30′s with generally cloudy skies.

A warming trend will begin on Tuesday, but temps will only rise back into the lower 40′s. Temperatures will shoot back up into the upper 50′s to near 60 for Wednesday and Thursday before cooling back down once again.

REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time begins overnight Saturday into Sunday. Turn those clocks forward one hour, and make sure to check the batteries inside smoke detectors and weather radios.

