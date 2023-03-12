One arrested in connection with Quincy shots fired incident

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police arrested a man on Saturday in connection with a late February shots fired incident on Maple Street.

The Quincy Police Department reported they arrested Roman E. Davis, 20, of Quincy, on an arrest warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On February 27, QPD responded to a call for shots fired at 3:28 p.m. on Maple Street near 14th Street.

Officers on scene located shell casings on Maple Street between 14th and 15th Streets.

QPD said the investigation is ongoing.

