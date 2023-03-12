A Taste of Winter and Spring in the Forecast

With the official start of spring just a week away, the region will get a taste of both seasons this week.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The official start to spring is just a little over a week away. Despite the arrival of spring, the Tri-States will experience both spring and winter in the forecast.

The forecast starts off cold, with cloudy skies and a cold Northwesterly breeze holding high temperatures on Monday in the mid to upper 30′s. This marks temperatures of 10-15 degrees below average. Monday night temps will fall into the low 20′s with wind chills in the teens possible. A slight warm up begins Tuesday with highs in the low 40′s accompanied by more sunshine.

The taste of spring arrives Wednesday and Thursday with temps rocketing into the upper 50′s to near 60 with rain moving in on Thursday. Behind this system, local leprechauns will likely need their coats for St. Patrick’s Day as the weather gets cold once more headed into next weekend.

