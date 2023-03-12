WGEM Sports Update: Sunday (March 12) Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships And Callaway Golf Join Forces Once Again

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships is happy to announce that Callaway Golf will again furnish logoed golf balls for every player in the 2023 Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships.

“We are so proud to support this tremendous event, and to continue our longstanding relationship with such an outstanding organization,” said Jeff Newton, Callaway Golf Spokesperson. “We congratulate Little People’s on their 50th anniversary of this championship, which has helped bring joy to thousands of junior golfers around the world.”

“We are delighted to have Callaway Golf as a sponsor of Little People’s for the 15th year,” said Nan Ryan, Founder and Executive Director of Little People’s. “Callaway has donated balls for our players since 2009, and they are a gift that our players look forward to receiving,” she added.

In addition, Callaway annually donates items for the Little People’s raffle.

Little People’s is an international golf tournament for boys and girls ages 3 through 18, and will be played June 19-21, 2023, at Westview Golf Course and the KC Par-3 in Quincy, IL. Practice rounds for all players are Monday, June 19, with competition on both courses June 20-21. The event is preceded by the optional Applebee’s Parent-Child on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18.

Players in the 2023 Little People’s can earn Performance Stars for AJGA events, try to qualify for the IMG Junior World Golf Championships, and gain invitations to the Future Champions Golf National Championship, PLAY Junior Golf Tour of Canada, and the regional qualifying for the Notah Begay Jr. Golf National Championship.

For more information and entry form, go to www.littlepeoplesgolf.com/registration, email jrgolfer@littlepeoplesgolf.com, or text or call Nan Ryan a 217-257-5718.

