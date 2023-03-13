Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 12th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Elaine Leenerts-Hyer
Colton Dryden
Jill Gibson
Jenna Mueller
Nerissa McClelland
Trish Wiseman
Meredith Humphrey
Reese Rettke
Cade Rigg
Shawn Duer
Jerry Anderson
Allison Schrapf
Benita Boone
Lane Fleer
ANNIVERSARIES
Mike & Vicki Epperson
James & April Willey
Gene & Sue Thorman
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.