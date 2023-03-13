Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 13, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Amy Dyke

Camden Gordley

Rachel Meyer

Jade Aubrey

Robin Fountain

Jerry Motley

Eleanor Roberts

Bentley Niekamp

Colin Coniglia

Avery Johnson

Joe Beaber

Sally White

Rachel Stark

Tyrone Porter

Theresa Bunte Mast

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.