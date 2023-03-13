Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 13, 2023

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and...
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two
By Jessica Beaver
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Amy Dyke

Camden Gordley

Rachel Meyer

Jade Aubrey

Robin Fountain

Jerry Motley

Eleanor Roberts

Bentley Niekamp

Colin Coniglia

Avery Johnson

Joe Beaber

Sally White

Rachel Stark

Tyrone Porter

Theresa Bunte Mast

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 12th, 2023

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 13, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WGEM Staff
March 13, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 12, 2023

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
March 12, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 11, 2023

Updated: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
March 11, 2023

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 11th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 10th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 10, 2023

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital reports for March 10.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports: March 9, 2023

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Reports for March 9, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 9th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 8th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.