Bowlers come together to raise money for veterans

QUINCY (WGEM) - Pins for Patriots hosted their 11th annual bowling tournament at the Tangerine Bowl in Quincy on Sunday.

This year’s event was sold out with 120 bowlers alone, marking its 9th year of being 100% full. Although organizers hosted the event to bring the community together, it ended up being much more than that.

“Our community is in love with veterans, we always have,” said Pins for Patriots founder and organizer Dave Ulrich.

Ulrich said Pins for Patriots is an organization that focuses on raising money for veteran based organizations and giving back to those who have sacrificed so much.

“There’s several different events that do veterans and it doesn’t matter, the public comes to them,” Ulrich said. “The public raises money, the public donates, they sponsor all this kind of stuff that’s what makes me proud.”

This years proceeds are going to the Ursa Willing Workers 4H Club, which will be helping Quincy’s Wreaths Across America.

Every December, Wreaths Across America remembers and honors deceased veterans by placing a wreath on their headstone.

Former Marine Jeff Ohnemus has been bowling for the event for 7 years now.

“I personally have never needed any kind of benefit from the fundraisers that he (Dave) does, but ya know you never know there might be a day where I might be down and hard on times, so I would like to give to those that are down and hard on times when I am doing alright,” Ohnemus said.

After 11 years, Pins for Patriots hit a milestone this year surpassing $20,000 raised.

“Pretty incredible, you know you get so many people from different areas and different types of life, but no matter what they all come together for a great cause,” Ohnemus said.

The Quincy National Cemetery at 3702 Maine street will be one of the 3,400 locations where people will place wreaths on December 16.

