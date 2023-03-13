Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder

QUINCY (WGEM) - The estranged husband of a Quincy woman who was found dead in her home last month has been charged with her murder.

According to court documents, Timothy Bliefnick, 39 was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion.

On February 23, police arrived at the 2500 block of Kentucky Road where they found Rebecca Bliefnick, 41 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that a family member arrived at Bliefnick’s home when she did not pick up her kids from school and found her on the ground.

On March 1, police searched Timothy Bliefnick’s home at 1641 Hampshire Street as part of the homicide investigation.

Chief Adams Yates will be holding a conference at 11 a.m. Monday. WGEM News will stream that conference on its Facebook page.

