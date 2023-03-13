Kelly’s holds 40th annual fun run to raise money for YMCA

Community members gathered to see friends and show their support for a local organization.
Community members gathered to see friends and show their support for a local organization.(WGEM)
By Mattison Norris
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Kelly’s Tavern hosted its 40th annual Fun Run on Sunday. Proceed for this years run were donated to Quincy’s YMCA.

The race started in the parking lot of Kelly’s at 9:30 a.m. The 5K race impacted 30th and Maine Street, which let runners run past the YMCA.

YMCA Wellness Director Beth Mackenzie said they continue to do the race in honor of Tom Daly and continue bringing the community together.

“It’s fun. It’s a fun way to get the community together and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and just enjoy the whole St. Patrick’s Day theme, everyone dresses up, has fun, and it’s more than just a run,” Mackenzie said.

For the second year in a row, the race featured a Catch the Leprechaun portion, where participants would run the race chasing a leprechaun.

If anyone beats the leprechaun to the finish line, they earn a three months all access pass to the YMCA.

Joe Warning was this years leprechaun.

“I mean, I used to do this race when I was a little kid when I was 12, 11, so this is a good way for me to get back into running and to help out the community this year and run it,” Warning said.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roman Davis
One arrested in connection with Quincy shots fired incident
Anthony Capeles
Bond set at $25K for Rushville man cited for unlawful restraint, aggravated domestic battery
John Coultas
Pleasant Hill man arrested for possession of child pornography
Isaiah Mikkelson
Police: Alleged sexual abuse by youth leader occurred in Quincy church
Joshua Cress
Plainville man faces additional child pornography charges

Latest News

Founder of Pins for Patriots said the community is what makes events like this so special.
Bowlers come together to raise money for veterans
Principal Scott Sullivan said no more than 20 students will pilot the program, but that number...
20 Macomb seniors to pilot new work-based learning program next school year
Tri-State Winter Warm Up
Tri-State Winter Warm Up
Whole Hog Breakfast
Whole Hog Breakfast