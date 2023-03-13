Kelly’s holds 40th annual fun run to raise money for YMCA

QUINCY (WGEM) - Kelly’s Tavern hosted its 40th annual Fun Run on Sunday. Proceed for this years run were donated to Quincy’s YMCA.

The race started in the parking lot of Kelly’s at 9:30 a.m. The 5K race impacted 30th and Maine Street, which let runners run past the YMCA.

YMCA Wellness Director Beth Mackenzie said they continue to do the race in honor of Tom Daly and continue bringing the community together.

“It’s fun. It’s a fun way to get the community together and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and just enjoy the whole St. Patrick’s Day theme, everyone dresses up, has fun, and it’s more than just a run,” Mackenzie said.

For the second year in a row, the race featured a Catch the Leprechaun portion, where participants would run the race chasing a leprechaun.

If anyone beats the leprechaun to the finish line, they earn a three months all access pass to the YMCA.

Joe Warning was this years leprechaun.

“I mean, I used to do this race when I was a little kid when I was 12, 11, so this is a good way for me to get back into running and to help out the community this year and run it,” Warning said.

