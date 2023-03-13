Standoff underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A standoff is currently underway in Hermann, Mo. after two officers were shot on Sunday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A Blue Alert has been issued.

MSHP said Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, shot two officers and then fled the scene. He has barricaded himself in a home just across the street from Casey’s, where the shooting took place. Officers have been giving verbal commands for the suspect to come out. They are preparing to breach the home with flashbangs and a K-9.

MSHP has announced that one of the officers who was shot, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, died at the hospital.

Update: Both injured Hermann officers were transported to area hospitals. Unfortunately, we are saddened to announce the passing of Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, who succumbed to his injuries. The second officer is in serious but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/oOZtbwz56j — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 13, 2023

Kenneth Lee Simpson is accused of shooting two Hermann Police Officers and fleeing the scene. (MSHP)

A source told News 4 that one of the officers was shot in the head and another in the chest. Both were flown to the hospital in critical and unstable condition. Officers were called to a disturbance at the Casey’s, 115 MO-19, Hermann, Mo., and got into a shootout with Simpson when they arrived on scene. Court records show that Simpson has had a long criminal history, dating back to 2004, with several current pending cases. He has been on the run from authorities since April 2022.

Here is a good look at the SWAT team in front of the house on Market in Hermann, MO. @KMOV



We are being moved off the scene by Gasconade Co. Sheriff, who confirm the standoff is still going.



Police believe the suspect accused of shooting two local officers last night is inside. pic.twitter.com/mywpRdXsl5 — Alex Gaul (@AlexGaulTV) March 13, 2023

The call for two officers down at Casey’s came just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police ask if you see Simpson to call 911 or your local law enforcement. The Gasconade County R-1 School District has canceled classes for the day.

A Casey’s spokesperson has released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the officers who were involved, their families, and everyone at the Hermann Police Department. Our team is grateful for the work these officers do to keep our community safe. The store team members were unharmed and the store is currently closed. We are working with the authorities to provide any information or assistance they may need as they investigate this incident.”

A large police presence was at Casey's in Hermann, Missouri, after a report of two officers being shot. (Nick Wilkerson (KMOV))

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.