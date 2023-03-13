Two officers shot in Hermann, Mo., suspect on the run

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two officers were shot in Hermann, Mo., on Sunday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, shot two officers and then fled the scene. He is said to either be fleeing on foot or in a Black Jeep Wrangler with a license plate of RF5A0P from Missouri.

Simpson is said to be traveling in an unknown direction from Casey’s in Hermann.

A source told News 4 that one of the officers was shot in the head and another in the chest. The conditions of the two officers are unknown at this time.

The call for two officers down came just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police ask if you see Simpson to call 911 or your local law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

