Voter Information: April 4 2023 elections

WGEM Staff
Mar. 13, 2023
Illinois

Illinois will have a Consolidated Election on April 4, 2023.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting Begins on March 10.

How do I register for the election in Illinois?

In Illinois, you must be 18 on or before the date of the General Election, a US Citizen, and an Illinois resident.

You can check here if you are unsure if you have already registered. If you need to register, click here to begin registration. Or you can register in person with two forms of ID.

Last day to register in person or by mail: March 7, 2023.

Last day to register online: March 19, 2023.

Where do I go?

To find a location for voting, click here: Illinois election locator

More information: Illinois State of Elections

Sample Ballots:

Missouri

Missouri will have a General Municipal Election on April 4, 2023.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

How do I register to vote in Missouri?

To register in Missouri, you must be 17 ½ years old, 18 years of age to vote, US Citizen, and a Missouri Resident.

You can check here if you are unsure if you have already registered. To begin registration, click here. There are other options for registration, like mail and in-person.

The deadline for registration is March 8, 2023.

Where do I go to vote?

To find close voting polls, click here.

For more information: Missouri Secretary of State

Sample Ballots:

