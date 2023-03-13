When will we see spring warmth?

QUINCY (WGEM) - 33 degrees was as warm as we could get on Monday. Normally we have a daytime high temperature that tops out near 50. While we have been in a cool stretch of air for the Tri-State area by our normal March standards, there is an end in sight to the cool temps. While we have a brief warm-up in store for the region, Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures reaching up into the upper 50s, we will cool right back down headed into the weekend. We have a shot at some rain Thursday and Thursday night and the potential for a little bit of a wintry mix Friday early in the morning. It is not a great shot, but it is there. The Saint Patrick’s day forecast has a very gusty wind, gusting up to 30 miles an hour with a mostly cloudy sky. A warm-up will begin on Monday with high temperatures near normal. The first day of spring will be the beginning of that warm-up and we should see temperatures coming back toward more normal numbers through the end of March in the low 50s for daytime highs.

