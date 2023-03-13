Winter returns for the day

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are going to be much colder today due to a cold front that came through yesterday. Morning temperatures are starting off in the 20s. We have some breezy winds out of the northwest though. These winds could gust up to 25 mph. Those winds will carry our body heat away from us, making it feel colder. Therefore, wind chill values for much of the area are in the teens. A low pressure over the Great Lakes will keep low level clouds overhead today. With the breezy northwesterly winds and the cloudy skies, today will be the coldest day of the work week. Highs will only be in the mid 30s, when typically this time of year highs are near 50°. Wind chills this afternoon and evening will be in the 20s. We will have plenty of moisture in the lower-levels of the atmosphere so by late afternoon and into the evening some flurries will be possible. These flurries will be very scattered and look to be for those mainly east of the Mississippi River.

By tonight, high pressure will have built into the area. This will lead to lighter winds and some of the clouds will start to break apart. Lows will depend on how fast the clouds scattered out, but right now it looks like lows will be in the 20s for most of the Tri-States. A few locations, such as Edina, Missouri, could fall into the upper teens.

After another very chilly start tomorrow, the aforementioned high pressure system will begin to shift off to the east. This will allow for our winds to switch from the northwest to the southeast. Temperatures will be able to moderate some, but will still be below normal. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. After some morning clouds, we will gradually become mostly sunny.

