Bliefnick makes first court apperance, judge denies bail

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy man who was arrested Monday and charged with murder following the death of his estranged wife, made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Timothy Bliefnick, 39, appeared with his attorney Casey Schnack before Eighth Circuit Court Judge Robert Adrian.

Adrian denied bail for Bliefnick and granted a DNA sample to be taken from Bliefnick at the request of the state.

An arraignment has been set for 3 p.m. on March 24.

Bliefnick was arrested at 8:24 a.m. Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion.

On February 23, police arrived at the 2500 block of Kentucky Road where they found Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that a family member arrived at Bliefnick’s home when she did not pick up her kids from school and found her on the ground.

On March 1, police searched Timothy Bliefnick’s home at 1641 Hampshire Street as part of the homicide investigation.

