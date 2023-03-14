Former QU pitcher Spraker picks up victory in World Baseball Classic

QUINCY (WGEM) - Graham Spraker is now officially the answer to a baseball trivia question: Who was the winning pitcher in the first game Great Britain ever won in the World Baseball Classic.

The former Quincy University pitcher, who was 22-11 for the Hawks from 2014-17, retired eight of nine batters he faced as Great Britain rallied for a 7-5 victory in Pool C play at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Spraker, who is in the Tampa Bay Rays camp on a minor league contract, entered the game in the fourth inning with Great Britain trailing 1-0 and two runners on base.

The first batter Spraker faced singled home two runs to give Colombia a 3-0 lead. But Spraker avoided any more damage with a strikeout and a ground out.

Spraker, who had just made two exhibition appearances for Tampa Bay, retired the next six batters he faced as Great Britain rallied for a 5-3 lead.

The lead grew to 7-3 before Great Britain’s bullpen allowed two runs in the ninth. But it held on for the first WBC victory in the country’s history with Spraker being the winning pitcher.

Spraker threw a total of 41 pitches, 23 for strikes and his effective outing helped save the Great Britain pitching staff which was torched for 18 runs by Canada on Sunday and was playing for the third day in row.

Great Britain’s victory was a major help to the USA in pool play. Colombia’s loss means USA controls its own destiny despite getting blown out by Mexico on Sunday.

Beat Canada on Monday and Colombia on Wednesday (Tuesday is an off-day), and the Americans advance to the second round. It’s quite simple. Now, if USA loses to Canada on Monday, then things get a lot more complicated.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.