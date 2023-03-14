Hospital Report: March 14, 2023

Deaths:

Sandra K. “Sandy” Schutte, age 80, of Quincy died March 11.

Chris W. Foster, age 66, of New London, Mo died March 12 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Patricia “Patty” J. Wiseman, age 73, of Hannibal died February 16 in her home.

Stephen E. “Steve” Mester, age 76, of Quincy died March 12 in Blessing Hospital.

Florence Agnes “Flo” Freels, of Cedarhurst, formerly of Curtess Creek Assisted Living died March 12.

Norma Jean McFeeters, age 94, of Schuyler, Brown, and Pike Counties, and most recently of Quincy died March 12.

Joseph T. Iglesias, age 75, of Quincy, formerly of the Philippines, died March 11 in Columbia University Medical Center in Columbia, MO.

Na’Vonte Cardenas, age 17, of Quincy died March 10 in his home.

Births:

None to report.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.