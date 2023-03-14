Hospital Report: March 14, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Sandra K. “Sandy” Schutte, age 80, of Quincy died March 11.

Chris W. Foster, age 66, of New London, Mo died March 12 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Patricia “Patty” J. Wiseman, age 73, of Hannibal died February 16 in her home.

Stephen E. “Steve” Mester, age 76, of Quincy died March 12 in Blessing Hospital.

Florence Agnes “Flo” Freels, of Cedarhurst, formerly of Curtess Creek Assisted Living died March 12.

Norma Jean McFeeters, age 94, of Schuyler, Brown, and Pike Counties, and most recently of Quincy died March 12.

Joseph T. Iglesias, age 75, of Quincy, formerly of the Philippines, died March 11 in Columbia University Medical Center in Columbia, MO.

Na’Vonte Cardenas, age 17, of Quincy died March 10 in his home.

Births:

None to report.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Bliefnick
Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers at...
Officers shot, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Missouri
Medicine shortage has local pharmacies concerned
Medicine shortage has local pharmacies concerned

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 14th, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and...
Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 13, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: March 13, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: March 12, 2023