Mother nature does not want to let go of winter...yet

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have another storm system that is approaching the region. The storm system will increase our southerly wind flow on Wednesday and pump daytime high temperatures up to the upper 50s to 60 degrees. The southerly wind will also be a bit on the breezy side. Similarly on Thursday temperatures will rise to the upper 50s even with the cloudy skies and rainfall that develops ahead of this low-pressure center. As the system and cold front pass late Thursday into Friday morning, temperatures will begin to drop. Right now our thought process is that cold enough air will catch up to the moisture and precipitation potential. Causing it to flip over from rain to snow early Friday morning.

A brief round of snow for parts of the region (Brian inman)

We think that there will be less than 1 inch of snow for the southern half of the Tri-State area. Check out the snowfall total forecast map for greater detail. the cold air that is funneling in on the backside of the system will also be a bit on the blustery side. This will drop our temperatures down for a three-day stretch before things begin to turn around on the first full day of spring.

