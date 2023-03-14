Pittsfield High School donates to cancer awareness

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Pittsfield High School basketball team has donated funds to help raise cancer awareness.

The team gave The Illini Oncology/Blessing Foundation Department from the schools Take Charge Against Cancer Fundraiser.

The amount donated to the organization amounted to $5,387.

To help raise funds, the school received direct donations, T-shirts, bracelets, gift basket raffles and their Facebook page.

The funds will go towards helping patients with cancer treatment, as well as help them with other bills that they may need help with.

For some students at Pittsfield, it’s more than just a fundraiser.

“It is kinda close to me,” Pittsfield High School Senior Caden Anstedt said. “My grandma suffered from liver cancer last year. It really hits me there. And the fundraiser is a huge thing for them.”

The donation will also help with keeping medical equipment up to date and maintained.

