Quincy City Council approves Home Depot as 3rd recycling drop off site

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council official announced the third drop-off location for recycling in Quincy.

Home Depot signed their lease this week, it was announced at the council meeting tonight that the location is official.

Officials said the leasing cost was $0.

Residents are most concerned about handicap accessibility at the drop-off sites.

The third recycling drop-off location at Home Depot on 54th and Broadway will provide ADA accessibility, but residents wish all three did.

Several council members said they received emails and phone calls from a number of residents asking for better options for everyone.

Resident Katie Stegner addressed the council by saying she thinks the city is breaking the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 by not making all the sites accessible.

“I’d like to address the current lack of handicap accessibility. I spoke with the mayor and Jeff Mays this past week and my excuses about the locations not being handicap accessible include the third site will be,” Stenger said. “In my opinion, all three should be.”

First Ward Alderman Eric Entrup later addressed everyone in the room, offering an explanation to those upset.

“Katie Stenger brought up some very good points tonight and threw it right to our face and I mean I’ll just say it right up front, I think it’s just an honest mistake, it was just an oversight on all our parts,” Entrup said.

City council confirmed the new and third recycling drop-off location at Home Depot will be fully accessible and should be ready for drop off in the coming weeks.

Also discussed at City Council:

City council approved the entrance into a two year contract with flock safety to purchase and install 20 license plate reader cameras throughout the city. The estimated cost is around $117,000.

Tax Increment Financing funds were allocated to support the build of a town home development at 8th and Jersey Streets.

Discussions continue surrounding the possible future purchase of the Quincy Annex building located at 706 Maine Street.

