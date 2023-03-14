School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he asked to go to the office for a snack.(vm2002 via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska school district has agreed to pay $1 million to the family of an eighth grader who died after eating a granola bar given to him by a teacher.

The Papillion La Vista school board will vote on the wrongful death settlement with the parents of Jagger Shaw, 14, at its meeting Monday night.

Few details about what happened last May are included in court documents because the settlement was reached through a probate court process and not a civil lawsuit.

Jagger’s parents declined to comment to the Omaha World-Herald about the settlement. But his father, Thomas Shaw, said in a Facebook post Jagger’s teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he asked to go to the office for a snack.

“The teacher said you can have one of my granola bars, so Jagger took it and got halfway through eating it and felt like he was starting to have an allergic reaction,” Tom Shaw wrote.

He did not describe Jagger’s allergy in the post nor say if the school was aware of that allergy.

Shaw said Jagger went to the school nurse’s office where he was first given the allergy medication, Benadryl. That didn’t help, so the nurse gave Jagger an epinephrine shot with an EpiPen. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died May 7, 2022.

The Shaw family’s attorney did not respond Monday to a phone message requesting details of the settlement.

The school district’s liability insurer will pay the settlement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Bliefnick
Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Standoff with suspect ends in Hermann, Mo. after two officers shot, one killed
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers at...
Officers shot, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Missouri
Medicine shortage has local pharmacies concerned
Medicine shortage has local pharmacies concerned

Latest News

A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
Officer James Haney with the Scott City Police Department got a call about a woman going into...
Newly hired police officer helps deliver healthy baby girl
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead
The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.
1,000-year-old remains, jewelry found in rare coffin in hidden cemetery
FILE - A man walks near high rise buildings in the Fillmore district in San Francisco on Oct....
San Francisco to air Black reparations recommendations, including $5 million per person