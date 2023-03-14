Slightly warmer today, even warmer tomorrow

Morning clouds will gradually clear out leading to some sunshine.
(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures are starting off very similar to yesterday’s as we are in the upper 20s to near 30°. Winds continue to flow out of the northwest but they are lighter this morning, at about 5 to 10 mph. While our daytime highs will be slightly warmer today, those northwesterly winds will keep temperatures unseasonably cool for this time of year. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, highs will be in the low to mid 40s. We are starting off the day with low-level stratus clouds again. As we head into the afternoon, those clouds will gradually start to break apart and scatter out. That will lead to some sunshine for the rest of the day.

For tonight we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, yet again.

Tomorrow morning will be another chilly morning, but daytime highs will be warmer. We will start off the day with sunshine. By afternoon, some thin upper-level clouds will begin to move into the area with more clouds arriving in the evening. Winds will have shifted, coming out of the south. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 32 mph are expected. The sunshine and breezy southerly winds will push temperatures up into the mid to upper 50s.

Then, our next weather system will come through on Thursday.

