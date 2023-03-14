WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (March 10) John Wood Blazers All-Region And Conference Guard Jeremiah Talton Reviewing Offers And Options At This Time

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - John Wood basketball standout Jeremiah Talton received another NCAA Division I offer this week from Lindenwood University. That means that the Quincy High grad has now “officially” received offers from Western Illinois, the University of Indianapolis, and Quincy University.

Now with the Blazers basketball season completed, Talton may have extra time to make a few decisions regarding his future. The talented JWCC guard who averaged over 18 ppg this past season, will have time to carefully review other offers as well (when and if they arrive in the weeks ahead).

Right now, the 6-foot-6 Region 24 Player of the Year is in no immediate hurry to make a decision regarding returning for another year at JWCC or transferring to a 4-year college or university.

Talton has indicated that he’ll discuss his options with his family and Blazers coaching staff, but no timetable was offered in regard to when that would happen, or when he might make a final decision regarding his future on the college hardwood. Right now everyone will just have to “wait and see” what transpires in the weeks ahead.

