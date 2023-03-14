WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (March 10) Liberty High Golf Standout Blake Arnold Signs With Danville Area Community College

Talented LHS Eagles Golfer Ready To Take His Talents To Jaguars Country Next Season
Libertry's Blake Arnold Signs With Danville Area Community College
Libertry's Blake Arnold Signs With Danville Area Community College
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Liberty High’s Blake Arnold has had a spectacular career overall on the IHSA fairways during his prep career. The proud Eagles standout is now ready to take his golf talents to the next level after he graduates from LHS in a few months.

Arnold will become a Jaguar next season after signing with Danville Area Community College earlier today on the Liberty High campus.

We’ll check in with Arnold and get a few thoughts regarding his feelings on the coaching and guidance he received representing LHS on the greens over the years.

