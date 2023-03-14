WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 9) John Wood Blazers Guard Jeremiah Talton Wins “Region 24 Player Of The Year” Top Honors

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -Freshman Jeremiah Talton swept the major awards from the Region and the Conference. Talton earned the honors of Region 24 Player of the Year, Mid-West Athletic Conference Player of Year, and the Conference Freshman of the Year.

The Quincy High Blue Devils grad finished the season averaging 21.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 41% from the three-point line.

The 6-foot-6 guard will also be nominated as an NJCAA All-American, with those teams being announced in early April.

This is the 8th Player of the Year in the last 10 seasons for JWCC Trail Blazer basketball.

