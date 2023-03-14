WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 9) John Wood Blazers Guard Jeremiah Talton Wins “Region 24 Player Of The Year” Top Honors

QHS Blue Devils Alum Also Selected As Mid-West Athletic Conference Player Of The Year & Conference Freshman Of The Year
John Wood Blazers Guard Jeremiah Talton Selected As "Region 24 Player Of The Year"
John Wood Blazers Guard Jeremiah Talton Selected As "Region 24 Player Of The Year"
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -Freshman Jeremiah Talton swept the major awards from the Region and the Conference. Talton earned the honors of Region 24 Player of the Year, Mid-West Athletic Conference Player of Year, and the Conference Freshman of the Year.

The Quincy High Blue Devils grad finished the season averaging 21.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 41% from the three-point line.

The 6-foot-6 guard will also be nominated as an NJCAA All-American, with those teams being announced in early April.

This is the 8th Player of the Year in the last 10 seasons for JWCC Trail Blazer basketball.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Match 9) John Wood Lady Blazers Guard Madison McFerrin Earns All-Region 24 & All-Conference Honors

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Guard Madison McFerrin Earns All-Region 24 & All-Conference Honors

Sports

Former QU pitcher Spraker picks up victory in World Baseball Classic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Graham Spraker is now officially the answer to a baseball trivia question: Who was the winning pitcher in the first game Great Britain ever won in the World Baseball Classic.

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Sunday (March 12) Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships And Callaway Golf Join Forces Once Again

Updated: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships Update

Sports

WGEM Sports: (Saturday, March 11) The Lady Pirates soccer team is ready to kick off their season

Updated: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST
|
By Victoria Bordenga
The Lady Pirates have started practicing as the season soon kicks off.

Latest News

Sports

Hannibal Lady Pirates start practices for soccer season.

Updated: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports at Ten: (Saturday, March 11) The Hannibal Pirates baseball team have their eyes on the prize.

Updated: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST
|
By Victoria Bordenga
This baseball squad is preparing for the season that lies ahead in hopes to win a district championship.

Sports

Hannibal Pirates prepare for baseball season

Updated: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports at Ten: (Saturday, March 11) The Quincy University Hawks keep rolling in the GLVC

Updated: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST
|
By Victoria Bordenga
The Hawks baseball team keep their win streak alive!

Sports

QU Baseball Highlights

Updated: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Friday (March 10) 2023 Western Illinois Football Scheduled Released Earlier Today In Macomb

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Leathernecks Release 2023 College Football Schedule