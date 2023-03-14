WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Match 9) John Wood Lady Blazers Guard Madison McFerrin Earns All-Region 24 & All-Conference Honors

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - John Wood guard Madison McFerrin earned both All-Region 24 and All-Conference selections following her sophomore campaign on the NJCAA hardwood. McFerrin finished the season posting averages of 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game with the Lady Blazers.

The JWCC Business major is a native of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.