WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Match 9) John Wood Lady Blazers Guard Madison McFerrin Earns All-Region 24 & All-Conference Honors

John Wood Lady Blazers Guard Madison McFerrin Earns All-Region 24 & All-Conference Honors
Green Bay, Wisconsin Product Averaged Over 18 PPG And 6 RPG This Past Season On The NJCAA Hardwood
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - John Wood guard Madison McFerrin earned both All-Region 24 and All-Conference selections following her sophomore campaign on the NJCAA hardwood. McFerrin finished the season posting averages of 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game with the Lady Blazers.
The JWCC Business major is a native of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
