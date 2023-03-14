WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 10) John Wood Blazers Head Coach Brad Hoyt Offers Insight On Assisting Freshman Guard Jeremiah Talton In Decision Making Process That Lies Ahead
QHS Blue Devil Alum And (2022-23) Region 24 Player Of The Year Jeremiah Talton Will Review Offers And Options In The Weeks Ahead
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Jeremiah Talton is a wanted man by several college basketball programs. The John Wood freshman already holds offers from U-Indy, the Hawks Of Quincy University, Western Illinois, and Lindenwood University.
More offers may be on the way in the weeks ahead for the 6-foot-6 guard who was selected as the Region 24 Player of the Year a few days go. As Talton reviews his options at this point of his career, he’s stated that he’s prepared to consult with his family and coaches at JWCC.
Head Coach and Athletic Director Brad Hoyt has already indicated that he’s standing by to offer any assistance that he can as Jeremiah survey’s the college basketball landscape. We’ll check in with both coach Hoyt and Jeremiah.
