WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 10) “Sports Extra” West Central All-Conference Basketball Team Announced For (2022-23) Season

QND Raider Seniors Jake Hoyt, Alex Connoyer, & Jake Wallingford Earn First Team Honors
QND's Jake Hoyt, Alex Connoyer, & Jake Wallingford Selected To The (2022-23) West Central...
QND's Jake Hoyt, Alex Connoyer, & Jake Wallingford Selected To The (2022-23) West Central All-Conference First Team ,
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The West Central Conference announced their All-Conference team for this past basketball season earlier today. To no great surprise, the Panthers of Camp Point Central were well represented along with the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame.

We’ll take a look at some of the local players honored this year for their outstanding play on the IHSA hardwood.

