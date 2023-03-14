WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 13) Macomb Lady Bombers Are Setting Their Sights On High Goal For The Upcoming 2023 IHSA Softball Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Macomb High softball program enjoyed great success on the IHSA dirt last season. This year, the squad hopes to duplicate, and hopefully exceed their “Elite 8″ finish. Five seniors return from last season, so the leadership this team may need come the post-season will be in place.

How well this team executes against another long list of tough opponents remains a question mark at this point of the season. WGEM’s Brendan Reidy had a chance to watch the “Orange & Black” during workouts recently in McDonough County and offered an update in tonight’s “Sports In Focus.”

