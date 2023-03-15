Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 15th, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Dottie Lair

Tina Reichert

Laurie Allen

Paige Holtmeyer

Elliot Costigan

Brent Frye

Cole Cutforth

Carrie Wolfmeyer

Marlene Beeler

Brandon Stanton

Jamal Koenig

Maggi Broeckling

Ruth Allen

Becky Bradshaw

Bryson Little

Paul Burner

Katie Kindhart

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 14th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 14, 2023

Updated: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
March 14, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 12th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 13, 2023

Updated: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 13, 2023

Updated: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
March 13, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 12, 2023

Updated: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
March 12, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 11, 2023

Updated: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
March 11, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 11th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 10th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 10, 2023

Updated: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital reports for March 10.