Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 15th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Dottie Lair

Tina Reichert

Laurie Allen

Paige Holtmeyer

Elliot Costigan

Brent Frye

Cole Cutforth

Carrie Wolfmeyer

Marlene Beeler

Brandon Stanton

Jamal Koenig

Maggi Broeckling

Ruth Allen

Becky Bradshaw

Bryson Little

Paul Burner

Katie Kindhart

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.