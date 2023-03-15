Culver Stockton College in search of new president

Canton, Missouri (WGEM) - Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, is looking to hire a new president after 27th president Douglas Palmer announced his departure.

Palmer joined CSC in 2020 serving three years as the university’s president.

Culver-Stockton College President Douglas Palmer said his time as a wildcat has been nothing short of special, but the new opportunity ahead of him was just a better fit all the way around.

“It’s an opportunity that makes sense for me and my career and for our family,” Palmer said. “It was a very difficult decision for us to make and we’re gonna miss a lot of people here, but sometimes you get called to go in different directions.”

During his time of leadership, the college has developed 12 new majors for the regional workforce and is now housing the Tri-State Development summit.

Palmer said, “170 years this college has been educating students in accordance with the best values of faith and the human spirit and I think the next president is going to want to embrace that mission and help carry that forward in a way that’s relevant for the 21st century.”

Palmer will finish the year and leave on June 30 after graduation. Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan, will be Palmer’s new home come July.

The Board of Trustees will pilot the new search process.

