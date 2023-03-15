Healthcare officials warn of looming Medicaid re-enrollment deadline

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you live in Illinois and rely on Medicaid for your health insurance, time is running out for you to re-enroll.

Those at the Adams County Health Department and Clarity Healthcare said continuous coverage ends March 31 but they’re worried people aren’t aware of the deadline.

Adams County Health Department Director of Nursing Emily Hendrickson said the state of Illinois guided healthcare providers to inform people of the change but they quickly found out many patients were unaware they had to re-enroll.

She said they’ve partnered with Clarity Healthcare to help get the word out to the community.

Clarity Healthcare Insurance Health Navigator Anne Vestal said you’ll have to verify or update your address so the state government can send paperwork to fill out and complete the process.

“If they qualify and they don’t submit the redetermination application, they are going to get their coverage terminated and I mean there’s about 7500 kids under Medicaid, in Adams County so 7500 kids are going to lose their coverage if they don’t re-enroll,” Vestal said.

Hendrickson said there is a 90 day grace period for those who verify their address then receive the paperwork to send back to the state. However, those that don’t verify will have to wait until November to January to sign up again.

“The loss of insurance, all those things become a public health emergency,” she said. “If people don’t have what they need, if they have an emergency room visit, I mean that’s a lot, tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for someone so this is critical to ensure people maintain their insurance coverage.”

For those needing help, Vestal will be at the Adams County Health Department Monday, noon to 5:00 p.m. March 20 and March 28. You can also call her at (573) 719-1454.

You can also go onto medicaid.illinois.gov to verify your address yourself.

