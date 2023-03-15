Lincoln Douglas Elementary School gets new learning tool

QUINCY (WGEM) - Lincoln Douglass Elementary School has gotten a new learning tool for the students.

The school is now using a Tower Garden to help develop a relationship between students and plants, to teach them about how they grow.

Once the plants have fully grown, the students will even have the chance to eat them, to show that they can grow their own food.

One teacher hopes the garden tower will inspire students to develop a green thumb.

“We want to create gardeners and planters for our community in Quincy and the world, and this is the perfect way to do that,” Lincoln Douglas Elementary School Instructional Coach Allison Merril said.

The Tower Garden will be accessible to all grade levels, Kindergarten through fifth grade, in the school throughout the school year, regardless of the weather.

