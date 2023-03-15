More recreation coming to village of Milton

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - Leaders in one Pike County town said they look forward to new recreational opportunities underway.

The village of Milton was the only Pike County town awarded $599,000 through Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resource’s Open Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant.

The village’s president Doug Whitlock said they will get to use that money now to bring new addition’s to Milton Community Park including a butterfly garden, bridge leading from the park to the old school and a walking trail.

“Some of the playground is old and outdated,” Whitlock said. “So, that’s getting replaced, too.”

Whitlock said he hopes the money will come through in summer 2023, so they can break ground on the new installments.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Bliefnick
Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
Medicine shortage has local pharmacies concerned
Medicine shortage has local pharmacies concerned
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers at...
Officers shot, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Missouri

Latest News

Culver Stockton College begins search for 28th president as current president finds new home.
Culver Stockton College in search of new president
Culver Stockton College in search of new president
Culver Stockton College in search of new president
Nebo Community Club
Nebo Community Club hosting Quarter Auction
Nebo Community Club hosting Quarter Auction
Nebo Community Club hosting Quarter Auction
Elm St.
Winchester street to be renamed after leading citizen Elmer Fedder