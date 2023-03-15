More recreation coming to village of Milton

MILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - Leaders in one Pike County town said they look forward to new recreational opportunities underway.

The village of Milton was the only Pike County town awarded $599,000 through Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resource’s Open Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant.

The village’s president Doug Whitlock said they will get to use that money now to bring new addition’s to Milton Community Park including a butterfly garden, bridge leading from the park to the old school and a walking trail.

“Some of the playground is old and outdated,” Whitlock said. “So, that’s getting replaced, too.”

Whitlock said he hopes the money will come through in summer 2023, so they can break ground on the new installments.

