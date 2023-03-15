Nebo Community Club hosting Quarter Auction

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEBO, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pike County town is hoping a fundraiser will help keep the community thriving.

The Nebo Community Club is hosting their annual “Quarter Auction” on Saturday Mar. 18. It’s to raise money for the upkeep of their community center and gym.

Club treasurer Melanie Guthrie said anyone is welcome to come out for a night of food and competitive bidding over baskets donated from dozens of local vendors.

“It gets very, very, very competitive,” Guthrie said. “You can buy as many paddles as you want, put your quarters in the basket, raise your paddle, and if your number gets called you won a basket!”

Guthrie said while they will have quarters available for purchase she still recommends to bring your own in case they run out.

The auction at the Nebo Community Center on 105 S. Carrol St.

The doors open at 3 p.m. and the auction starts at 4 p.m.

You can keep up with Nebo Community Club’s Facebook page for more details.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Bliefnick
Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing officer, wounding another in Hermann, Mo.
Medicine shortage has local pharmacies concerned
Medicine shortage has local pharmacies concerned
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is the subject of a Blue Alert after he allegedly shot two officers at...
Officers shot, suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Missouri

Latest News

Culver Stockton College begins search for 28th president as current president finds new home.
Culver Stockton College in search of new president
Culver Stockton College in search of new president
Culver Stockton College in search of new president
Nebo Community Club hosting Quarter Auction
Nebo Community Club hosting Quarter Auction
Elm St.
Winchester street to be renamed after leading citizen Elmer Fedder