Nebo Community Club hosting Quarter Auction

NEBO, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pike County town is hoping a fundraiser will help keep the community thriving.

The Nebo Community Club is hosting their annual “Quarter Auction” on Saturday Mar. 18. It’s to raise money for the upkeep of their community center and gym.

Club treasurer Melanie Guthrie said anyone is welcome to come out for a night of food and competitive bidding over baskets donated from dozens of local vendors.

“It gets very, very, very competitive,” Guthrie said. “You can buy as many paddles as you want, put your quarters in the basket, raise your paddle, and if your number gets called you won a basket!”

Guthrie said while they will have quarters available for purchase she still recommends to bring your own in case they run out.

The auction at the Nebo Community Center on 105 S. Carrol St.

The doors open at 3 p.m. and the auction starts at 4 p.m.

You can keep up with Nebo Community Club’s Facebook page for more details.

