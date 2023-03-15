Pike County Animal Shelter to host adoption event

Pike County Animal Shelter
Pike County Animal Shelter(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Efforts are underway to find loving homes for the cats and dogs of Pike County.

The Pike County Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption event for a dozen of their furry friends this weekend.

The shelter’s adoption coordinator Terri Lucas said most of the animals are already fixed and all of them are up to date on their shots. Additionally, the adoptions will be at a reduced rate.

“We’ll be adopting out six dogs and five cats,” Lucas said. “Their ages range and their breeds range.”

Lucas said the adoption event is to bring animals out in public who may have been at the shelter for a while and to free up space at the shelter for incoming rescues who are waitlisted.

“At our last adoption event we had a lady come by the store to do shopping, saw one of our beagles and took her right then and there on the spot,” Lucas said.

The adoption event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday March 18, at ACE Hardware in Pittsfield, 901 W Fayette St.

