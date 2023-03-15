Police search lagoon on Bliefnick-owned property

Police search lagoon on Bliefnick property.
Police search lagoon on Bliefnick property.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police, Illinois State Police, and Tri-Township Fire searched a lagoon Wednesday on a property co-owned by a Quincy man accused of murder.

Police were seen in a boat searching a lagoon within the Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park on East State Street, east of Quincy.

Police were using strong magnets to comb through the water.

Timothy Bliefnick is listed as a co-owner of TBRK Properties. LLC. the company which owns the property.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates confirmed the search efforts were part of the homicide investigation.

Bliefnick was arrested at 8:24 a.m. Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion.

On Feb. 23, police arrived at the 2500 block of Kentucky Road where they found Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that a family member arrived at Bliefnick’s home when she did not pick up her kids from school and found her on the ground.

On March 1, police searched Timothy Bliefnick’s home at 1641 Hampshire Street as part of the homicide investigation.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Bliefnick
Bliefnick makes first court appearance, judge denies bail
Friend of victim: “She was a ray of light”
Friend of victim: “She was a ray of light”
Timothy Bliefnick
Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs into law the Paid Leave For All Workers Act on Monday, March...
Illinois enacts mandatory paid leave ‘for any reason’
Quincy Senior High School
Quincy High School to honor staff with hall of fame

Latest News

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful...
Man accused of killing Hermann officer, injuring another arraigned Wednesday
Gov. JB Pritzker is pictured at a news conference at Lincoln Land Community College in...
Pritzker: Tax cuts on the table if state revenues continue to exceed expectations
Ralph Oakley | Tom Oakley (L-R)
Tom and Ralph Oakley to be inducted into Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame
Healthcare Officials Urges People to Re-Enroll in Medicaid
Healthcare officials warn of looming Medicaid re-enrollment deadline