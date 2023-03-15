Police search lagoon on Bliefnick-owned property

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police, Illinois State Police, and Tri-Township Fire searched a lagoon Wednesday on a property co-owned by a Quincy man accused of murder.

Police were seen in a boat searching a lagoon within the Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park on East State Street, east of Quincy.

Police were using strong magnets to comb through the water.

Timothy Bliefnick is listed as a co-owner of TBRK Properties. LLC. the company which owns the property.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates confirmed the search efforts were part of the homicide investigation.

Bliefnick was arrested at 8:24 a.m. Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion.

On Feb. 23, police arrived at the 2500 block of Kentucky Road where they found Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that a family member arrived at Bliefnick’s home when she did not pick up her kids from school and found her on the ground.

On March 1, police searched Timothy Bliefnick’s home at 1641 Hampshire Street as part of the homicide investigation.

