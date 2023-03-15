Tom and Ralph Oakley to be inducted into Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Longtime Quincy broadcasters, and father and son duo, Tom and Ralph Oakley will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame.

MBA President and CEO Chad Mahoney said the two will be honored at an award ceremony on Friday, June 2, at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Lake of the Ozarks.

The MBA reported, the late Tom Oakley is remembered for his passion to advance Missouri highways and his son, Ralph was a strong broadcasting advocate who was actively involved with the National Association of Broadcasters and supported the MBA.

According to the MBA, other 2023 inductees are:

Dick Bott – This broadcaster is the founder of Bott Radio Network, a national leader in Christian Talk Radio.

Bob Costas – The 29-time Emmy winner’s early broadcasting days are traced back to KMOX Radio in St. Louis before he exploded onto the national scene.

Karen Foss – This St. Louis television icon spent 30 years as an anchor/reporter at KSDK after getting her broadcasting start in Kansas City.

Bill Wilkerson (deceased) – The St. Louis broadcasting icon’s career spanned over four decades from sports play-by-play to morning show host.

Marion Woods – This Missouri broadcaster has been in the business for more than 60 years and continues to host a morning show at KOKO-AM in Warrensburg.

“The MBA is proud to honor these deserving broadcasters and their legacy in our state and industry,” Mahoney said.

The Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame was launched in 2011. Past inductees can be found at MissouriBroadcasters.org.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.