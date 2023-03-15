Tree branch falls on benches at San Antonio Zoo; 7 hurt

Several people were injured after a large part of a tree fell on visitors at the San Antonio...
Several people were injured after a large part of a tree fell on visitors at the San Antonio Zoo Wednesday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seven people were injured, one seriously, when a large part of a tree broke off and fell on some occupied benches at the San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday, authorities and a witness reported.

The branch “unexpectedly” fell at around noon, the zoo said.

City fire department spokesman Joe Arrington said those hurt included children and adults. One person had significant injuries, he added, while the others were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Witness Brandy Lorraine, who was visiting the zoo with her 9-year-old daughter, told the San Antonio Express-News that she was on a bench next to the tree when she heard a cracking noise. She said a large part of the tree fell on top of benches where people were sitting.

Seven people were injured by a falling tree branch at the San Antonio Zoo. (NINA RYAN)

“It was a freak accident. It was so scary,” Lorraine told the newspaper. “I saw a woman running for help with blood on her hands. I heard people screaming. I just hope everyone is OK. Thinking about it now is even scarier because any little detour could have put us in that spot.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Bliefnick
Bliefnick makes first court appearance, judge denies bail
Friend of victim: “She was a ray of light”
Friend of victim: “She was a ray of light”
Timothy Bliefnick
Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs into law the Paid Leave For All Workers Act on Monday, March...
Illinois enacts mandatory paid leave ‘for any reason’
Quincy Senior High School
Quincy High School to honor staff with hall of fame

Latest News

Westview adds disc golf to facilities
Westview adds disc golf to facilities
Police in Sacramento, California, are searching for a thief who broke into several helicopters...
Stolen helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport
Mohammad Alkurdi, 38, has been arrested in Arizona for the killing of his wife.
‘I shot her’: Husband kills wife in front of kids days after buying gun
Kroc Center to hold upscale garage sale
Kroc Center to hold upscale garage sale
Westview adds disc golf to facilities
Westview adds disc golf to facilities