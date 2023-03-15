Warmer temperatures the next two days, then they fall again

QUINCY (WGEM) - This Wednesday morning, a large area of high pressure extends from the western Gulf Coast up into the Great Lakes region. That includes us right here in the Tri-States. That high pressure is providing us with mostly clear skies, with just some scattered upper-level clouds passing overhead. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 20s to low 30s. As the high pressure continues to drift eastward, we will get southerly winds. Winds will get a bit breezy, as gusts could reach up to 30 mph. After a mostly sunny start to the day, some upper-level clouds will start to arrive by this afternoon and evening. These clouds will not block out the sunlight, but will filter it. With the sunshine and breezy southerly winds, daytime highs will be warmer. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. By later tonight, we will be mostly cloudy. Winds will continue out of the south and could gust up to 38 mph. Those two factors will lead to unseasonably warm lows in the 40s.

Our next weather system will arrive tomorrow bringing us the chance of mainly rain. Early in the morning, we will have some dry air in the lower-levels of the atmosphere. The rain will gradually overcome that dry air though. Scattered rain showers will then start to move into the Tri-States from the southwest. Then, that rain will turn numerous to widespread as we head through the morning hours. After that batch of rain pushes out of the area, we will have some periods of dry time before a cold front arrives. As the cold front comes through, another band of rain is expected. Once the front passes, colder air will quickly start to move into the Tri-States. That means temperatures will start to fall. Drier air will also start to move in quickly behind the front which means the rain should come to an end fairly quickly. Right before the rain ends, a brief period of snow or some sleet pellets may be possible overnight. However, we are not looking for any accumulation or impacts.

