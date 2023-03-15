WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 14) Pleasant Hill Lady Wolves Head Softball Coach Ryan Lowe Ready To Get The 2023 Season Underway

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pleasant Hill High softball team would love to be outside practicing on the dirt and on the grass as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 IHSA season, but like most spring sports, the Lady Wolves have been forced indoors.

“Mother Nature” has offered up chilly temps and high winds the past few days and that has kept the Lady Wolves working hard at their Indoor Practice Facility as they get ready to face Brown County in their season opener on Tuesday, March 31.

PHHS finished (18-9) on the softball dirt last season and hopes are high they can exceed that mark this season with all their starters from 2022 returning this season. PHHS will have no seniors on this year’s roster as well.

We’ll check in with Pleasant Hill head coach Ryan Lowe for more insight on the Lady Wolves and their indoor practice sessions.

