WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 14) Quincy Blue Devils Cheering Standout Shelby Westhaus Signs With Lindenwood University

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Class of 2023 had another one of their bright “shining stars” sign with a regional college earlier today in “The Gem City!” Just before 2:15 p.m. inside the school’s cafeteria, with her proud parents looking on, Blue Devil cheering standout Shelby Westhaus signed with Lindenwood University.

Shelby has been cheering for a number of years and she has won numerous cheerleading competitions as well during her prep career. We’ll have details plus the WGEM Sports-Cam will check in with the future “LU Lion” and get a few thoughts on one of the biggest and most rewarding days of her life.

