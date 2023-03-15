WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 14) Quincy Blue Devils Cheering Standout Shelby Westhaus Signs With Lindenwood University

QHS Senior Set To Take Her Talents To The Collegiate Ranks In St. Charles, Missouri
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Class of 2023 had another one of their bright “shining stars” sign with a regional college earlier today in “The Gem City!” Just before 2:15 p.m. inside the school’s cafeteria, with her proud parents looking on, Blue Devil cheering standout Shelby Westhaus signed with Lindenwood University.

Shelby has been cheering for a number of years and she has won numerous cheerleading competitions as well during her prep career. We’ll have details plus the WGEM Sports-Cam will check in with the future “LU Lion” and get a few thoughts on one of the biggest and most rewarding days of her life.

