WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 14) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Continue To Prepare For The Start Of The 2023 IHSA Baseball Season

QND Set To Host SHG Cyclones & QHS Blue Devils On Saturday At “The Ferd!”
Quincy Notre Dame (SS) Alex Connoyer Offers Insight On The 2023 Raiders
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame baseball team is ready to get the 2023 IHSA baseball season underway. The “Blue & Gold” squad returns a loaded roster with a number of talented seniors this year Eight of those seniors have already signed baseball scholarships with colleges and universities across the region, as well as, right here in “The Gem City!”

The Raiders posted a very impressive (32-3) slate last season, and they are now focused in on posting an even better record this season as the team set their sights on bringing home a state crown.

The journey to reach that plateau starts this weekend for QND when they host the Cyclones of Sacred Heart Griffin at “The Ferd!” That Saturday battle on the turf is scheduled to get underway at 11:00 a.m. on the QND campus.

After QND faces SHG, the Raiders will regroup between the lines and get ready to take on the Blue Devils Of Quincy High at 1:00 p.m. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with QND seniors Alex Connoyer (QU Hawks Baseball Signee) and Jake Schisler (Missouri S & T Miners Baseball Signee) to get their thoughts of the journey ahead for the Raiders.

