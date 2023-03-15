WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 14) Canton Lady Tigers Soccer Team Looks To Improve On The MSHSAA Pitch In 2023
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Last year on the MSHSAA soccer pitch, the Canton Lady Tigers struggled. CHS finished (1-8) on the season, but now the squad is ready to regroup and recharge as they prepare for their 2023 campaign that gets underway on Monday.
The WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol at Culver-Stockton College and caught up with Lady Tiger Midfielder Madison Gorrell. Gorrell offered some insight on a few training techniques now in use in “Tiger Country” to help the young squad improve their play on the pitch this season.
