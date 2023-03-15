WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 14) Pleasant Hill Lady Wolves Gear Up For The Start Of The 2023 IHSA Softball Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pleasant Hill softball team is patiently counting down the days until the start of the 2023 IHSA softball season. The Lady Wolves are focused in on doing on that can to improve on last years (18-9) record in a big way on the dirt in the weeks ahead.

Junior shortstop Hannah Hill believes that the team’s closeness and strong team chemistry may well be one of the major factors that will help propel PPHS to new heights on the dirt this season, despite the fact that the Lady Wolves will have no seniors on their roster this season.

WGEM’s Brendan Reidy has more details in tonight’s “Sports In Focus!”

