Winchester invests $25K in city water system, public works equipment

Winchester invests $25,000 in water system, public works equipment
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - The city of Winchester is investing $25,000 into its water system and a variety of other public works equipment.

Mayor Rex McIntire said the council approved the purchase of an approximate $2,000 chemical water pump which will replace the $100-$200 pumps being used.

“It’s more expensive because it can absorb caustic chemicals,” McIntire said. “Acids and things like that for the treatment.”

McIntire said included in that budget is the rental of a VAC truck that will serve two purposes; To identify lead water lines and patch up potholes.

“The EPA has come out with a mandate,” McIntire said. “Basically all the towns in the state of Illinois with water systems have to replace lead water lines.”

McIntire said the city will use the remaining money to purchase two water meters, repair the HVAC system at the water tower and purchase a pressure washer for the public works equipment.

