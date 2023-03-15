Winchester street to be renamed after leading citizen Elmer Fedder

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - A Winchester street is soon to be renamed to avoid confusion on the GPS maps.

Mayor Rex McIntire said the city council agreed to rename one of the two Elm Streets which currently run parallel to one another to Fedder St.

“We recently, toward the end of February, lost one of our leading citizens, Elmer Fedder,” McIntire said. “He was the publisher and owner of the Winchester Times newspaper for over 40 years. And, he’s been a big supporter of the Kiwanis Club and things like that.”

McIntire said only the residential portion [approximately three blocks] of Elm St. will change to Fedder St. The other part which runs past the high school will remain Elm St.

“The administration office for CUSD #1 here in Scott County were not happy that if we renamed the street that their building is on that they would have to go through a lot of state and federal regulations,” McIntire said.

McIntire said the district spoke with the council at their March meeting and mentioned that they went through a similar process over at Bluffs High School which brought about too many complications.

