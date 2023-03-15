Wind and Rain on the way

QUINCY (WGEM) - We’re tracking a storm system that rolls up to the Tri-State area on Thursday. This storm will bring with it some gusty wind out of the south throughout the daytime hours Thursday. It will also bring some on-and-off rain showers. We do not expect a complete washout and not a whole lot of rain in the gauge possibly a quarter inch or maybe Just shy of a half inch. Once the cold front slides through we will see the wind flow shift out of the northwest this occurs early Thursday evening. That northwesterly wind on the backside of the cold front will also usher in much colder air.

Snow does not look likely (Brian inman)

The question is, will that cold air catch up to the rain and cause that rain to flip over to snow? Right now it looks as if that may happen, but it still won’t amount to much snow accumulation. That snow with accumulate in isolated areas and it looks like it would be less than a half inch on grassy surfaces. The cold air behind this front will stick around through the weekend causing daytime high temperatures on Saturday to be a full 20 degrees cooler than what is normal. We finally see a turnaround in our colder-than-average March weather pattern. Tuesday is the first full day of spring and spring starts on Monday by the time we get to the end of next week we may see some temperatures that get up into the mid-60s.

