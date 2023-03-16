Cold air and some wintry weather

QUINCY (WGEM) - Friday morning expect to see wind out of the north end of the northwest of it on the breezy side. We do expect to see this northerly and northwesterly wind usher in some very cold temperatures for the middle of March. These are not record-setting cold temps, but they will drop us down into the teens for much of the region Saturday morning and Sunday morning. Along with these cold temperatures, there may be a brief blast of snow flurries. Friday night. Monday spring begins and temperatures will respond to more spring-like numbers. As you can see by looking at our temperature graph, we have a significant warm-up next week. We also have what looks to be a shot at some thunderstorms next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.