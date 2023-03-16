Fire destroys Shelby County home

Shelbina, MO (WGEM) - A house in Shelbina, Missouri was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night.

Shelbina Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Allan Wilt said the fire broke out at 208 E. Spruce Street at 11:49 p.m.

Wilt said the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene.

He said a resident of the home was able to escape the fire, but sustained minor injuries.

Wilt said due to the extent of damage done by the fire, they were not able to determination what caused it.

Wilt said the home next door at 206 E. Spruce Street sustained moderate damage.

The Shelbyville Fire Department, Clarence Fire Department, Saltwater Ambulance, Shelbina Police, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department assisted on the scene.

